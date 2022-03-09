Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 60,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LPG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 418,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,117. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

