dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Shares of LON DOTD opened at GBX 77.82 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.82. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87). The company has a market capitalization of £232.49 million and a PE ratio of 22.31.

In other dotdigital Group news, insider Boris Huard purchased 15,295 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

dotdigital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.