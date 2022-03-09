DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

