DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1472536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $43,238,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

