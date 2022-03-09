Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Up 14.5%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) were up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 19,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

About Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.