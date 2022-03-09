Douglas F. Lyons Sells 9,000 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSP opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.72. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

