DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 855,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DouYu International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 142,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 94,889 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.