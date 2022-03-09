DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 231257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.35 ($0.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.49.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

