Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.06

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.06 and last traded at C$47.92, with a volume of 103951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

