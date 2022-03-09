Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $39.02

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.02, but opened at $37.07. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 751 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

