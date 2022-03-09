DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $169.80 and last traded at $172.05. Approximately 366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.67.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

