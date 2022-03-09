DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of DTF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating ) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

