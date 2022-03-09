DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of DTF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 1,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating ) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

