DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
Shares of DTF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 1,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
