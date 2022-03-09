Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,691.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $12,691.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.