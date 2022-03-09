Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Cap Hits $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.74 or 0.06503769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,869.23 or 1.00275528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041400 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

