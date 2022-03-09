Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of DPG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,529. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.