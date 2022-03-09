Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 66,810 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. 18,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,351. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

