Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $136.34 million and approximately $43.24 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

