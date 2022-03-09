Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) CEO Joth Ricci Sells 71,125 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47. Dutch Bros Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,865,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

