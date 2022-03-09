Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.28

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 52068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$126.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

