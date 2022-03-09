Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 20% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Dynamite has a market cap of $14,119.89 and approximately $58,368.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00281470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.01155180 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003242 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

