e-Gulden (EFL) Hits One Day Volume of $98.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $98.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00254947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001248 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001666 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,157 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,981 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.