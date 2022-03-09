e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $208,906.14 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 533,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,201. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
