e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $208,906.14 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 533,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,201. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

