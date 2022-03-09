e-Money Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and $847,134.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.73 or 0.06461155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.27 or 1.00027962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041624 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

