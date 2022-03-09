E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($13.37).

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.29 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting €9.96 ($10.82). 18,572,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.41.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

