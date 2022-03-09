Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.49. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 5,059 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.40.
About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
