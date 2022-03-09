Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.49. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 5,059 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

