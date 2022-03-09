Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.37. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 252,568 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$50.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.