Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

EMN stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

