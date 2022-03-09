Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of EBIX traded up $6.52 on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 955,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,069. The firm has a market cap of $986.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ebix by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ebix by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ebix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

