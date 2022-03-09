eBoost Hits Market Capitalization of $422,145.07 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $422,145.07 and $37.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

