Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.75

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.75 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)
