Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.75

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.75 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Get Edenville Energy alerts:

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.