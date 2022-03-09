Edgeless Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Edgeless has a market cap of $3.46 million and $2,007.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

