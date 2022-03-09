EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Up 0.1%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 2,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

