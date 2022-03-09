Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00185019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00338116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00051535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.