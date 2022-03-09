Einsteinium Price Down 16% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $8,520.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00254205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,399,578 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

