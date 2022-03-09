Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Trading Down 17.3%

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) traded down 17.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06. 1,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

