Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
NYSE EFC remained flat at $$17.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
