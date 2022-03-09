Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE EFC remained flat at $$17.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after buying an additional 687,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,532,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,756,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after buying an additional 531,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

