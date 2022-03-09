Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EARN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

