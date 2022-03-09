Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.82% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELOX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.