Eminer Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $73,167.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00101991 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

