Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $4.11 million and $67,412.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

