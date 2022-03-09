Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.25. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$57.54. The company has a market cap of C$114.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Insiders sold a total of 15,128 shares of company stock worth $745,429 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

