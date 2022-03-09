Endeavor Group (EDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EDR opened at 26.61 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is 31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.84.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.21.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

