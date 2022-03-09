Endor Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,410.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $894,655.22 and $20,410.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00235153 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001550 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036158 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.