Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.22% of Eneti worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 20.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

