ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.84

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 31221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

