Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,458.50 ($19.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.85. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.