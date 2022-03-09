eosDAC (EOSDAC) One Day Volume Hits $29,199.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $452,416.75 and $29,199.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

