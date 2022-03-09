Epic Cash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,848.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003600 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and $13,848.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,856,784 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

