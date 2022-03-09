EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops One Day Volume of $1.29 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $1.29 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.35 or 0.06467782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.75 or 0.99895145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

